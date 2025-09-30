Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that Sporting Director David Lee will leave the Club to join Sporting Kansas City as President of Soccer Operations & General Manager.  

Lee joined New York City FC in 2014 as the Club's Director of Player Recruitment before becoming Technical Director in 2017. Lee was then promoted in November 2019 to become the Club's second-ever Sporting Director. Under Lee's guidance, New York City FC has been one of the most consistently strong teams across MLS, including  winning the 2021 MLS Cup to claim the franchise's first piece of silverware.   

"After joining New York City FC in 2014 as one of the first employees and working in various roles for more than a decade, I have decided to accept a significant new challenge with Sporting Kansas City," said David Lee. "This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but I believe ultimately, this is the right time for me and my family.  

"Playing a part in growing this amazing Club from the ground up has been a truly unique opportunity and a tremendous honor. Together we created one of the most consistently high performing teams in MLS, and winning our first MLS Cup in 2021 will always be one of the proudest moments of my career and one of the highlights of my life.  

"I believe the team is strong and in a great position; clinching a spot in the playoffs with several games to spare is a testament to the talent of our players and the incredible hard work from Pascal Jansen and his team. From day one, we've built a family environment and winning culture, and I've been lucky to work with some of the best professionals in the industry at New York City FC and City Football Group. This is a special Club and has an unbelievably exciting future ahead, including the opening of Etihad Park in 2027.  

"I want to sincerely thank our players, the entire Sporting Department, our Academy, and the Front Office staff. I want to especially thank City Football Group for trusting me to step into the role of Sporting Director back in 2019. I will always be grateful to have been part of the Group and this Club, and I will continue to follow their growth and success.   

"Last, I want to thank the New York City FC fans that support this team with passion week in and week out. Our goal every season is to put together a team you were proud of that competed at the highest level, and the success we've had would not have been possible without you."  

Lee's last day at New York City FC will be Monday, October 6. New York City FC has begun their search for a new Sporting Director and will update fans as soon as the right candidate has been identified.  

''On behalf of City Football Group and everyone at New York City FC, I would like to thank David for his hard work and service to the Club over the past 11 years,'' said New York City FC Co-Vice Chairman Marty Edelman." David has been central to our consistent success on the field, and while working alongside our global sporting operation, he has developed into one of the most well-respected Sporting Directors in MLS."   

"As an organization, our philosophy is to consistently develop talent in our Academy and First Team, and David played an important role in making that a reality. We wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of his career.  

"We are in one of the strongest positions in our history, especially with our future home in Etihad Park opening soon. We have begun our search to find our new Sporting Director that will meet the highest standards we hold at City Football Group and New York City FC."  

During Lee's tenure as Sporting Director of New York City FC, the Club qualified to the playoffs five times over the past six seasons. The Club also signed 14 of their 17 Homegrown players during this period, with eight making their debuts for the First Team.   

"Since I joined New York City FC in 2019, I have had the privilege of working closely with David," said New York City FC CEO Brad Sims. "He is a top-class professional and individual, and I'll always look back proudly on what the Club has achieved during this period.  

"Like every season, our aim is to compete at the highest level across all competitions, especially for MLS Cup. David's departure will not impact our focus and immediate goals for this season. We have one of the most talented coaching staffs and best young squads in Major League Soccer, and we couldn't be more excited and ambitious for the remainder of this season and our long-term future."







