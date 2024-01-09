SponsorCX Named "Official Sponsorship Management Software" of the American Association

January 9, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release







The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) and SponsorCX are pleased to announce they have entered into a multi-year partnership. SponsorCX will provide its world-class software to all teams across the AAPB at a league-wide rate.

SponsorCX provides an end-to-end sponsorship management software solution, which allows teams to:

Manage accounts, contacts, and activities, and create customized agreements.

Organize inventory assets in a single location.

Create and track the fulfillment process through a collaborative task management portal.

Manage artwork approvals, proof of performance, billing, and trade with customized reporting.

Access and manage sponsorship information through the SponsorCX mobile app.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with the AAPB," said Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "We feel that the SponsorCX platform can be a crucial tool to helping the AAPB teams continue to grow and succeed."

"The American Association is proud to partner with SponsorCX and bring their sponsorship management software to our clubs," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "As we continue to build out our strategic partnerships, SponsorCX fits our vision of providing world-class products and services to allow clubs to maximize productivity and profitability."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.