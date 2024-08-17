Spokane Zephyr FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr FC played host to Fort Lauderdale United FC during inaugural weekend where the two played to a 1-1 draw. The home team got on the board first when Emina Eric converted a penalty. Fort Lauderdale equalized through a second half goal by Addie McCain.
