Spokane Zephyr FC vs Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Zephyr FC played host to Fort Lauderdale United FC during inaugural weekend where the two played to a 1-1 draw. The home team got on the board first when Emina Eric converted a penalty. Fort Lauderdale equalized through a second half goal by Addie McCain.

