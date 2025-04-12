Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Ally Cook, Sydney Cummings and Katie Murray find the back of net in the second half to give Spokane Zephyr FC the 3-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC to extend Spokane's unbeaten streak to five matches.
