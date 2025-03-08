Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
Eli Hutchinson and Jenna Butler score their first goals of the season as Carolina Ascent FC holds off a late comeback to earn a 2-1 win against Spokane Zephyr FC.
