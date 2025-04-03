Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
April 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Hannah Davison, Camryn Lancaster Represent Dallas Trinity FC on USL Super League's Team of the Month for March - Dallas Trinity FC
- Corbin Named Player of the Month; Harding, Aguilera Earn Team of the Month Honors - Carolina Ascent FC
- Mackenzie George and Sydney Martinez Earn USL Super League Honors for March - Brooklyn FC
- Sporting JAX Names Stacey Balaam as First Head Coach of USL Super League Women's Team - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Power FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC 1-0 on the Road - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- USL Spokane Launches Books & Bites Food Drive
- Spokane Zephyr FC Snatches Late Winner in 2-1 Victory over Tampa Sun FC
- Zephyr FC Set to Take on Tampa Bay Sun FC at Riverfront Stadium
- Spokane Zephyr FC Offense Shines in Second Home Match of Spring Season
- Spokane Zephyr FC: USL Forward Pro Preseason Residency Program