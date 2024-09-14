Spokane Velocity FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Despite being reduced to 10 men, Spokane Velocity FC extended its unbeaten streak to six regular season matches with a 0-0 draw at One Spokane Stadium against a South Georgia Tormenta FC side now sitting two points above the playoff line.
