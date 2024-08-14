Spokane Velocity FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC







Unbeaten in four consecutive matches, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC remains lone unbeaten team in inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup, wins West Group with 3-1 victory against Spokane Velocity FC thanks to goals from Bruno Rendón, Noah Powder and Ethan Hoard.

