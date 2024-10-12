Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC confirms regular-season sweep of Spokane Velocity FC with 3-2 road victory against newcomers through key contributions from top two scorers in club history: an early, six-minute brace from Lyam MacKinnon and a late, match-winning header from Leo Castro.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.