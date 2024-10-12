Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC confirms regular-season sweep of Spokane Velocity FC with 3-2 road victory against newcomers through key contributions from top two scorers in club history: an early, six-minute brace from Lyam MacKinnon and a late, match-winning header from Leo Castro.
