Spokane Velocity FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC Video
Luis Gil scored what proved to be the game-winning goal seven minutes before halftime as Spokane Velocity FC took a 2-1 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to move into the playoff positions in the League One standings.
