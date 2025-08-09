Spokane Velocity FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Nil Vinyals scored a goal in the 14th minute and recorded his league record-breaking 21st career assist on David Garcia's strike in the 51st minute to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-0 win over AV ALTA FC at One Spokane Stadium, extending Spokane's unbeaten streak at home to nine matches to take the hosts to the top of the standings.







