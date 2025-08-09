Spokane Velocity FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Nil Vinyals scored a goal in the 14th minute and recorded his league record-breaking 21st career assist on David Garcia's strike in the 51st minute to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-0 win over AV ALTA FC at One Spokane Stadium, extending Spokane's unbeaten streak at home to nine matches to take the hosts to the top of the standings.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
