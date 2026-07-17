Spokane Velocity FC to Wrap up Road Trip with Match against the Richmond Kickers

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Richmond, VA - Velocity FC will return to League One play when they visit Richmond this Saturday. The match will conclude a three-match road trip for the Lads, who are coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Oakland Roots SC last Saturday.

League One Standings

Both sides will enter Saturday's match in need of a win to recover points in the League One table. Velocity FC is currently eighth in league standings with 23 points, with six points separating Spokane from 13th place FC Naples.

Richmond is looking to inch closer to the playoff line, with the side currently in sixteenth place with 12 points, just two points above last place New York Cosmos. The Kickers had a match this past Wednesday against Forward Madison FC, where they fell 0-4 to the Flamingos.

Team Stats

Both offenses are at the bottom of the league in goals scored this season and will be looking to get back on track offensively. Richmond is last in goals scored with 12, while Spokane sits a couple of spots ahead with 17.

Defensively, Richmond has conceded the second-most goals this season (28), while Spokane has conceded 21, which is tied for the ninth-most in League One. Both sides have three clean sheets so far, which is tied for the 10th-most in the league.

Key Players

Richmond goalkeeper Yann Fillion leads the league in saves this year with 50, serving as a bright spot for The Kickers. Forwards Joshua Kirkland and Tarik Pannholzer are responsible for nearly half of Richmond's goals this season, with each player having three so far.

Spokane forwards Shavon John-Brown and Medgy Alexandre have been the initiators offensively this season. Shavon leads the team in goals with three, while Alexandre is right behind him with two. The duo is responsible for 34% of Velocity FC's shots on target, combining for 17 so far.

Match Info

Spokane defeated Richmond at home 3-1 earlier this season and is 5-1-0 against the side all-time. This Saturday's match against the Kickers will kick off at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+ and viewed locally on KSKN. USL Spokane is hosting an official away match watch party at Lumberbeard Brewing.

The Lads' next home match will be on July 22nd against Charlotte Independence. This will be a can't-miss match between two sides currently in playoff position, so get your tickets now at Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane and support the Lads as they continue their third season in League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2026

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