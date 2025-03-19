Spokane Velocity FC Takes on Ballard FC at Interbay Stadium

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC is shifting gears quickly after their home opener, heading west to take on Ballard FC in a USL Open Cup match this Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Ballard FC, a USL League Two side, will host their 2025 season home opener with this cup matchup against Velocity FC. The two Washington teams are set to square off in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Velocity FC is coming off their own season home opener on Sunday, March 16, where they battled to a 2-2 draw against One Knoxville FC. The match saw several new signings make their debuts for Velocity FC. Forward Neco Brett and midfielder Nil Vinyals took the pitch in the 61st minute, while defenders Lucky Opara and Davíd Garcia followed shortly after.

In addition, Velocity FC recently signed local standout Rocky Wells to a USL Academy Player contract, further strengthening the connection between Spokane's soccer community and the club. Wells and his family were welcomed by fans at the home opener before Sunday's match.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman, returning for his second season at the helm, reflected on the team's two goals against One Knoxville FC and emphasized the work they've put into improving both their attack and defense during the offseason. "The boys have been working really hard in training to improve that area of our game," said Veidman. "It's something we identified from last year that was not strong enough, both in defense and attack."

Fans can catch all the action from Wednesday's USL Open Cup clash live on ESPN+.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Spokane Velocity FC's next home match on Saturday, March 22, visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.

