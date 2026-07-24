Spokane Velocity FC Acquires Midfielder Ali Elmasnaouy on a Loan from Oakland Roots SC

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC has acquired Oakland native Ali Elmasnaouy on a season-long loan from USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC, pending league and federation approval.

Elmasnaouy joins Spokane after spending three seasons with Oakland Roots SC. The 21-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2025, where he started in 15 of his 21 appearances with Oakland, totaling 1,092 minutes played. Ali finished fourth on the team in blocks (9) and fifth in tackles won (18) that season.

Prior to playing with Oakland Roots' first-team, Elmasnaouy developed on Project 51O, the reserve club for Oakland Roots SC that plays in the United Premier Soccer League and USL League Two. Ali played for the 51O from 2022 to 2024, earning the 2024 Project 51O Player of the Year award and the 2024 USL League Two Southwest Division Player of the Year.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on what Ali will bring to Spokane.

"After having a strong 2025 USL Championship season at such a young age, Ali is an exciting prospect," said Veidman. "He will add a youthful, forward thinking, robust profile to our midfield that will be key for the remainder of the season."

Ali Elmasnaouy will make his debut for Spokane this Saturday, July 25, when Velocity FC hosts Fort Wayne FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 6 PM PT and will air on SWX and ESPN+. It will be a revenge opportunity for Spokane, who lost to Fort Wayne on the road earlier this season. Get your tickets now and support the Lads as they continue their third season in USL League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2026

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