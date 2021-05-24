Spokane Takes Series with Everett But Drops Finale

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox used a seventh inning grand slam to beat the Spokane Indians 11-6 in the finale of a six-game series in front of a limited-capacity sellout crowd of 1,750 at Avista Stadium. The Indians took four of the six games against Everett to take their first series of the season.

-TOP PERFORMERS

No doubt that Austin Shenton was the player of the game. The Mariners' 2019 fifth-round pick hit two doubles and the huge grand slam. The third baseman finished 3-for-5 with five RBI, three runs, and one walk.

Willie MacIver hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first to give Spokane an early lead. He added an RBI single to tie his career-high with four runs driven in. His four home runs rank second on the team, with all four coming in the last eight games.

Brenton Doyle scored all three times he was on base. It's his second three-run performance of the season. Doyle finished with two hits and a walk and continues to lead the team with a .294 batting average.

BY THE NUMBERS

The AquaSox reached double digit runs for the fourth time in just 18 games this season. They've scored 10+ runs at least once in all three of their series.

Spokane pitchers walked nine AquaSox batters, compared to Everett's staff giving up just three free passes. Spokane surrendered three walks in the fifth, leading to a four-run inning from Everett.

Everett loves getaway days. With two more homers in the finale, they now have eight long balls in three Sunday games this season. The AquaSox are also a perfect 3-0 in series finales.

KEY MOMENT

With Everett leading 7-6 in the seventh, Spokane had a chance at an inning-ending double play, but Michael Toglia's throw to second hit the base runner, extending the inning. That would prove costly. They loaded the bases, and with two outs, Austin Shenton launched one beyond the Pepsi Porch in right field to extend the AquaSox lead to five.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Hillsboro Hops plated three runs in the ninth inning, but the Vancouver Canadians held on for a 5-4 victory. Vancouver won the series, four games to two.

The Eugene Emeralds came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils, 3-2. The Ems took four of the six games to win the series.

The wins by Eugene, Everett, and Vancouver keep all three tied atop the High-A West standings at 12-6.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Next up, the Spokane Indians hit the road to open a six-game series in Eugene with the Emeralds starting Tuesday. The Indians dropped five of six against the Ems during the first week of the season.

Spokane will return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 1st to open a six-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils. It's part of a two-week homestand. Spokane will also host the Vancouver Canadians for a six-game series starting on Tuesday, June 8th. Tickets for our upcoming homestand are available.

