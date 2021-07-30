Spokane Storms Back for 11-10 Walk-Off Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you come to Avista Stadium this season, you can expect chaos. The last nine home games for the Spokane Indians have been nothing shy of entertaining. On Wednesday, Spokane scored seven first inning runs and lost the game. Those tables turned on Thursday. The Indians built a 4-0 lead, coughed up eight-consecutive runs, then stormed back with three in the sixth, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth to come back and beat Vancouver, 11-10, in walk-off fashion on Hawaiian Night presented by Pizza Factory.

--TOP PERFORMERS

Isaac Collins went 5-for-6 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the leadoff spot. His five hits were a career-high in his professional career and the most since he had a 6-for-6 performance in high school.

Daniel Montano picked up his first three-hit night with Spokane and added three RBI, including the game-tying single in the eighth that scored two runs and the walk-off sacrifice fly. He's now 6-for-14 in this series.

Michael Toglia extended his league lead in homers (15) and RBI (60) as he launched a three-run homer in the first inning to give Spokane a 3-0 lead. This Indians have now won six-straight games when Toglia has homered.

BY THE NUMBERS

This marks the 11th straight game at Avista Stadium where at least one team reached eight runs.

All 18 hitters in the game reached base and nine of them finished with multi-hit nights.

Aaron Schunk is now 0 for his last 34 at-bats against the Canadians. Tonight he earned two walks and scored a run in the sixth.

KEY MOMENT

After tying the game at 10 in the bottom of the eighth, Spokane decided they didn't want to go to extra innings in back-to-back games. Like they have all series, they wreaked havoc on the base paths. Jack Blomgren worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on an errant pick-off attempt. Isaac Collins advanced him to third on a base hit to left field and Daniel Montano ended the game with a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Blomgren and starting a Gbath celebration.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Eugene scored five runs in the ninth inning to come back and beat Everett, 11-9.

Hillsboro topped Tri-City, 6-1.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues its six-game series and 12-game homestand on Friday for Grand Slam Weekend presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, KXLY 4 News Now, and SWX. Join us for a Grand Slam Weekend at Avista Stadium! If an Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

