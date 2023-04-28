Spokane Steamrolls AquaSox 17-8 on Thursday; Weekend Features Fireworks and Family Feast Night

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane's talented lineup had been held in check by AquaSox pitching in the first two games of this week's series. That changed in a hurry tonight. The Indians connected on a season-high four home runs and six players had multiple hits as they routed Everett, 17-8, in front of 1,996 fans at Avista Stadium for First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Jordan Beck broke out of an early season slump with three hits including his first home run of the year - a two-run moonshot that might still be in the air.

- Benny Montgomery scored three times and collected four base hits to extend his NWL-best hitting streak to 12 games.

- The seemingly unstoppable Sterlin Thompson had three hits, scored four times, and clubbed his third home run of the season. The former Florida Gator is batting an incredible .473 (26-for-55) with a 1.287 OPS through the season's first 15 games.

- Zach Kokoska and Nic Kent went back-to-back in the second inning to jumpstart Spokane's offense, while Kent, Braxton Fulford, and Yanquiel Fernandez all finished with multiple hits in the win.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EVERETT AQUASOX

Tuesday, April 25 - Everett's offense exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning as they ran roughshod over the Indians, 15-2, in front of 1,890 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education Day Game presented by KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

Wednesday, April 26 - Seven Spokane pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts, but it wasn't enough as the visiting AquaSox emerged triumphant, 9-4, in front of 2,093 fans at Avista Stadium for

WEEKEND PROMOTIONS VS. EVERETT AQUASOX

- Friday, April 28th - Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass & K-102 Country

- Saturday, April 29th - Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

- Sunday, April 30th - Pajama Party Day Game

- Tickets for this weekend are available

