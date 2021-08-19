Spokane Rides Dominant Pitching to 6-1 Win

August 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - It was Halloween Night in August at the ballpark and the Hillsboro Hops are going to go to bed with nightmares of Chris McMahon. The big righty from the University of Miami pitched seven fantastic innings in relief to guide Spokane to a 6-1 series-opening victory over the Hops on Halloween Night presented by Molina Healthcare.

TOP PERFORMERS

Peter Lambert looked sharp in his first game since having Tommy John surgery in 2020. The right-hander threw two shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair of Hops.

Chris McMahon came out of the bullpen to piggyback Lambert and pitched the remaining seven innings. The lone run he allowed was a 9th inning solo home run. He struck out eight, walked just one, and picked up his seventh win of the season.

Brenton Doyle picked up a pair of hits, including his team-leading 11th home runs of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane 5, 6, and 7 hitters finished the night with seven hits and four of Spokane's six RBI.

Daniel Montano continues to smack the baseball. He has hits in 10 of 11 games in the month of August and is hitting .444 during that stretch.

Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the 5th inning.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning when Hunter Stovall hit an RBI single to left. But it was Grant Lavigne who busted the game open. With two on and two out, Lavinge ripped one into the right center field gap to score both runners and give Spokane a 5-0 lead, which was plenty of support for Chris McMahon.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Tri-City got five runs in the fourth inning to beat Vancouver, 6-3.

Eugene topped Everett 6-3 for a second-straight win, and now moves just one game behind the AquaSox for first place in the High-A West.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Hops continue their six-game series on Thursday for Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by TDS Fiber. Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH, all courtesy of TDS Fiber. $2,000 and a Sony Soundbar will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.