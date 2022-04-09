Spokane Indians Drop Season Opener in Extra Innings

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians opened their 2022 season with a thrilling back-and-forth affair against the Vancouver Canadians, ultimately falling to the visitors, 8-6, in 10 innings in front of 4,180 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Starting pitcher Will Ethridge delivered his best start in a Spokane Indians uniform, allowing just one run over six innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

First baseman Grant Lavigne delivered Spokane's first home run of the season and also reached base on a walk.

Catcher Drew Romo recorded a pair of hits, including the game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth, and threw out a pair of baserunners at second base.

KEY MOMENT:

Romo's single in the bottom of the ninth scored Benjamin Sems from third to tie the game, but Daniel Montano was thrown out at the plate to send the game to extra innings.

AROUND THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE:

Tri-City defeated the Hops in Hillsboro, 5-4

Everett won their home opener over Eugene, 4-2

NEXT HOME GAME

The Indians and Canadians continue their three-game set on Saturday for $10,000 Back-to-Back Home Run Night presented by Edward Jones Investments. If two Spokane Indians players hit a home run back-to-back at any point during the game, one lucky fan wins $10,000! Sign up at the game for a chance to win, and stick around after the final pitch for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. First pitch is at 5:09 PM with gates opening at 4:09 PM. Tickets are available for purchase.

