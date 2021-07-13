Spokane Indians Collaborate on First Native Basketball Court

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians Baseball Team and the Spokane Tribe of Indians are teaming up with Spokane Hoopfest Association, Spokane Parks and Recreation, and Spokane Arts for the first Native basketball court in Spokane. The court design will be installed at Franklin Park (302 W Queen Ave) in early August.

The imagery found on the court, and used for years by the baseball team, was originally inspired by the art of Spokane Tribal member George Flett (1946-2013). Flett's artwork was used as a part of the historic rebrand of the Spokane Indians Baseball Team in 2006 in collaboration with the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The team, named in honor of the tribe, has done extensive work with the tribe to bring awareness and preserve the Salish dialect spoken by the tribe.

Imagery components highlighted within the court artwork include:

Sp'q'n'i - the word Spokane, representing the Salish language spoken by the Spokane Tribe of Indians and featured on the baseball team's uniform.

Sturgeon Nose Canoe - a canoe traditionally built by the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

Camas Plant (camassia quamash) - a plant traditionally harvested and cooked by the tribe.

River - representing the Spokane River.

Redband Trout - a native fish of the Spokane River and one of the first food sources for the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

Eagle Feather - Featured in many of George Flett's traditional artworks and featured in the baseball team's primary logo.

Drum - Representing music used within the traditional honor songs of the tribe.

The court design was developed in partnership with the baseball team, the Spokane Tribe of Indians, and branding company Brandiose along with guidance from Spokane Arts. The art was approved unanimously by the Spokane Arts Commission, Spokane Tribal Council, and the Spokane Parks and Recreation Board.

"Having a native inspired basketball court in Spokane is a perfect extension of our partnership," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of Spokane Indians Baseball Team. "Hoopfest, the baseball team and the Spokane Tribe of Indians are all staples in our community. Together, we stand united in showing our respect and appreciation to the first inhabitants of this region."

"The Spokane Tribe values partnerships like this because it results in positive outcomes for the whole community, whether it be sharing knowledge or promoting Spokane Tribal initiatives, it makes a positive difference," said Carol Evans, Chairwoman of the Spokane Tribe of Indians Tribal Council.

"This investment is not simply about sport or about basketball. This investment is about connecting people, creating spaces that we are proud of and celebrating community," said Matt Santangelo, Hoopfest Executive Director. "We are thankful for the support and collaboration of the Spokane Indians Baseball Team and the Spokane Tribe of Indians. We look forward to this exciting project."

The Franklin Park project will join Peaceful Valley Park, Chief Garry Park, Riverfront Park, and Thornton Murphy Park as basketball courts that have been renovated with art under the Hooptown USA initiative, with support of Spokane Arts.

Installation of the Native court is scheduled for the first two weeks of August. Local sign artist Ruben Marcilla will be painting the court along with the help of interns and apprentices of Spokane Arts. Marcilla has served as the sign painter at Avista Stadium for over 30 years.

Native artists who are interested in paid mural apprenticeships can contact Spokane Arts via artshelper@spokanearts.org or (509) 321-6444.

A blessing ceremony to dedicate the court with the Spokane Tribe of Indians will be performed upon completion.

