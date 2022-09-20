Spokane Indians Announce 2023 Schedule

September 20, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians announced today their schedule for the 2023 Northwest League season, which opens on Friday, April 7th in Vancouver and wraps up on Sunday, September 10th in Hillsboro. Spokane's home opener is on Tuesday, April 11th against the defending NWL champion Eugene Emeralds at historic Avista Stadium.

The 2023 regular season will once again feature 132 games, with 66 home games spread over 11 homestands throughout the spring and summer. Highlights on the home schedule include Memorial Day Weekend (May 26th-28th), Mother's Day (May 14th), Father's Day (June 18th), and the 4th of July.

The regular season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2022 season with a six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday (with the exception of two three-game road series). The 2023 season has a four-day break scheduled from Monday, July 10th to Thursday, July 13th for MLB's All-Star Break.

Game times and a promotional schedule for the 2023 season will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 20, 2022

Spokane Indians Announce 2023 Schedule - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.