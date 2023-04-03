Spokane Indians Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to Spokane today for the start of the 2023 Northwest League season, which opens Friday, April 8th against the Canadians in Vancouver. Spokane's roster includes 10 returning players from 2022, two top 10 overall draft picks, and five of Colorado's top 10 prospects.

The roster is highlighted by former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Gabriel Hughes, who was selected 10th overall in the 2022 MLB First-Year Draft. The 21-year-old right-hander was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award after finishing ninth in the nation in strikeouts (138) as a sophomore at Gonzaga last year. Hughes made one appearance with the Rockies this spring against Los Angeles, allowing just one hit to the Dodgers while striking out four over three scoreless frames.

Joining Hughes in the rotation to form a potent 1-2 punch for Spokane is towering right-hander Jaden Hill, a second-round pick out of Louisiana State University in 2021, who appeared in 10 games with the Fresno Grizzlies in 2022 (25 K's in 17.2 IP) after returning from Tommy John surgery.

The team's bullpen is anchored by former Whitworth Pirate Joel Condreay plus returners Tyler Ahearn, Anderson Bido, Mason Green, Evan Justice, Juan Mejia, and Evan Shawver.

Benny Montgomery, the 8th overall selection in the 2021 draft, headlines a talented outfield that also features University of Tennessee standout Jordan Beck and the fleet-footed Braiden Ward, who finished 12th in MiLB with 57 steals last season.

Spokane's infield includes first-round pick Sterlin Thompson, the 31st overall selection out of the University of Florida last summer, while the catching position will be manned by former Texas Tech backstop Braxton Fulford.

Other returning players on this year's roster include Nic Kent, AJ Lewis, and Cristopher Navarro.

You can see the new team for the first time at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium. This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes an autograph session, Home Run Derby, concessions available for purchase, a chance to shop the Spokane Indians Team Store, plus a player poster giveaway proudly presented by the Pizza Factory.

The first home game for the Spokane Indians is on Tuesday, April 11th against the Eugene Emeralds with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available or as part of our Opening Night Mini Season Ticket Plan.

