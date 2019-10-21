Spokane Indians Announce 2020 Season Schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians have announced their schedule for the 2020 Northwest League regular season. The Indians open the regular season at home on Wednesday, June 17th against the 2019 NWL Champion, Hillsboro Hops for the start of an eight-game homestand. The 76-game season features 38 home games and 38 road games, with the regular season concluding in Tri-City on Sunday, September 6th. CLICK HERE to view the 2020 schedule.

A full promotional schedule and game times will be announced in the spring of 2020. Fans can anticipate many of the same signature promotions that have made the Indians the top family destination in Inland Northwest including Fireworks Nights, Family Feast Nights, Star Wars Nights, Storybook Princess Nights and community events such as FanFest and Ride the Bases. This season fans can expect to enjoy fireworks on every Friday and Saturday night home game, as well as Family Feast Nights on Wednesdays. For a sneak peak at some of our upcoming promotional nights CLICK HERE.

Avista Stadium has consistently been one of the top attended venues in all of Short Season Class "A" Baseball. For the third-consecutive season, the Spokane Indians set a franchise attendance record. The Indians welcomed 200,273 fans to Avista Stadium throughout 38 home games, breaking last year's overall attendance record of 198,423 fans. This was the first time the franchise ever hosted over 200,000 fans throughout the season, marking a memorable season at Avista Stadium and for the community.

Join the fun this summer with a Mini Season Ticket plan offering 7-24 games, on sale now. The Spokane Indians have five great options available, with eight games in the 4th of July, Opening Night and Season Finale Plans, and seven games in the Weeknight and Sunday Plans. CLICK HERE to view a complete list of games for each Mini Season Ticket Plan.

Group options are also available for all of our home dates during the 2020 season. Please contact the Spokane Indians ticket office for more information regarding Season Ticket, Mini Season Ticket, and group options. The ticket office can be reached at (509) 343-OTTO (6886).

