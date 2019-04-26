Spokane Indians & ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to Refurbish Redband Field

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today, the Spokane Indians will be participating in MiLB Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. Through the initiative, the Spokane Indians Baseball Club will renovate Redband Field (previously Glover Field located in Peaceful Valley) by weeding and leveling the playing surface, applying additional infield turface, grooming the grass and infield area, and cleaning up the surrounding park among other efforts.

"We're proud to have been selected for this national promotion," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President. "Providing opportunities and spaces for kids to play baseball is always on the forefront of our minds."

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country. Through MiLB Project: Refresh, the Indians and Spokane Indians Youth Baseball will join in efforts to refurbish Redband Field and give back to thousands of Spokane area youth baseball and softball players.

Who: Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Living Water Lawn & Tree Care.

What: The Indians, with help from ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, its local distributors and volunteers, are working with the Spokane Indians Youth Baseball to refurbish Redband Field as part of MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment.

When: Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: Redband Field (formerly Glover Park - Peaceful Valley)

Why: Contribute to Minor League Baseball's goal to give back to and enhance youth baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country.

For more information, contact the Spokane Indians at (509) 343-6886 or Mail@SpokaneIndians.com.

