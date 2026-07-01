Spokane HC Leigh Veidman Previews National Matchup on CBSSN!: USL All Access

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr welcomed Spokane Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman to the show to talk about constructing Spokane's roster as an expansion club, preview its upcoming game against Forward Madison FC, as well as his coaching history at all levels of the USL and his playing career that saw him make stints with Liverpool and Everton's youth academies before playing collegiately in Middle America.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







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