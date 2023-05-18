Spokane Evens Series with 10-2 Win

May 18, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Spokane Indians hit three home runs Wednesday night as they evened the six-game series with the AquaSox at one game apiece. Everett is now 17-17 on the season. Tyler Locklear had the biggest hit of the night for Everett as he blasted his eighth home run of the year to rank him second on the Northwest League leaderboard.

The AquaSox came into the contest on a three-game winning streak and with a fresh new winning record. They won Tuesday's game 10-3 over Spokane, putting them over .500 on the season with a record of 17-16.

The pitching matchup pitted two starters who have struggled to start the season. Raul Alcantara was making his sixth start of the year for Everett. He was looking to rebound from a rough outing in Vancouver on May 11 when he gave up nine earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched. His opponent Cullen Kafka was making his first start of the year after beginning the season in the Spokane bullpen. In five relief appearances his ERA sat at 6.23.

Spokane wasted no time getting on the board. They used three hits in the first inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Juan Guerrero had the big hit, banging a two-out, RBI double off the right-field wall.

The Indians were not done putting up runs in the early innings. Nick Kent hit a long 2-run home run over the center field wall, doubling the Indian's lead to 4-0.

Northwest League home run leader Jordan Beck continued the barrage for Spokane, slamming a massive solo home run over the left field wall to make it 5-0 in the third inning. It was his 10th home run of the season.

Tyler Locklear broke the Frogs' scoreless streak in the fourth. He nailed a solo home run, his eighth of the year and second on the home stand, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Cullen Kafka exited after five innings. He gave up one earned run and struck out five, his best appearance of the year.

The home runs kept coming in this contest. Spokane hit their third big fly of the game in the fifth as Yanquiel Hernandez blasted his seventh of the season over the trees in right field. It was part of a two-run inning that made it 7-1 Spokane.

The blast chased Alcantara from the contest, as he gutted out 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits, giving way to Jimmy Kingsbury in relief.

Charlie Welch delivered an RBI double in the seventh that brought some late-inning life to the Everett dugout, cutting the Spokane lead to 7-2. Unfortunately, this momentum would die out, and the Indians would escape the inning without any further damage.

The Indians scored three more in the eighth to finish off the scoring and bring the game to its final score of 10-2.

LOOKING AHEAD: Every Thursday game, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light.. The homestand also features many great promotional nights including Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway (May 19), Star Wars Night & Fireworks (May 20), and AquaSox Beanie Hat Giveaway (IBEW / NECA) on the 21st. In addition, we have Baseball Bingo, Throwback Thursday $3 Food Specials, Launch A-Ball, and a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.