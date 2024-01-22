Spoil Your Sweetheart with a Visit from OTTO Or RIBBY

We know that Valentine's Day can be a busy and stressful time for finding the right way to celebrate your loved ones. That's why the Spokane Indians have created a package specifically tailored to the needs of baseball fans in our community. Leave it to OTTO and RIBBY!

The Single - The Indians mascot team will send a personalized video e-card to your special someone. They will also receive two (2) Upper Box Seat vouchers for the 2024 season for just $59.

The Double - This package includes a handwritten note, a $25 Team Store gift card, a visit from OTTO or RIBBY to a place of work, home, or school, and two (2) Upper Box Seat vouchers for the 2024 season for only $99.

The Triple - For the ultimate romantic gesture, this package includes a dozen roses, a box of chocolates, a handwritten note, a $25 Team Store gift card, a visit from OTTO or RIBBY to a place of work, home, or school, and two (2) Upper Box Seat vouchers for the 2024 season for $149.

Please call (509) 343-6801 to reserve your Valentine's Package today.

You can also spoil your sweetheart with a ticket package for the 2024 season! Mini-season tickets offer the best seats to the biggest games of the year (Fireworks, Family Feast Nights, Storybook Princess Nights, Bark in the Park, etc.) and start at just $132/seat. Already have tickets? Make sure to check out all the new arrivals in the Spokane Indians Team Store.

