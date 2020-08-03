Spitters Strike Down Resorters

August 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters were unable to muster any offensive firepower as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 4-0 Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Four Traverse City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the victory - the third time this season the Spitters have recorded 12 or more strikeouts in a single game against the Resorters.

Both starting pitchers were outstanding as Resorters starter and Georgia State product, Duncan Lutz, tossed three innings of scoreless one-hit baseball with three strikeouts while Spitters starter and Nebraska bullpen arm, Braxton Bragg, pitched four scoreless/hitless frames to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0. The Pit Spitters jumped on the board first in the fifth inning, tallying a pair of runs featuring a Spencer Schwellenbach RBI-double to forge Traverse City out in front 2-0. In the top of the sixth inning, Evan Maday reached first base via a walk before Johnny Hipsman smacked an RBI-triple, leading to a pair of runs and extending the Spitters lead to 4-0. The Resorters only managed to get a pair of runners into scoring position the rest of the night as recent Eastern Michigan transfer and Spitters closer, Zach Fruit, slammed the door in the ninth inning to send the Pit Spitters on to their 12th win this season.

Traverse City reliever, Cade Heil (3-0), threw two shutout innings out of the pen with three punchouts in his third victory on the season. Great Lakes bullpen arm and Traverse City Saint Francis graduate, Joey Muzljokavich (0-1), went 1.2 innings allowing two runs to cross on three hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Spitters improve to 12-3 on the seasons while the Resorters fall to 3-12.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Tuesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.