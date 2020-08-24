Spitters Squeeze Past Resorters

August 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In a seesaw battle, The Traverse City Pit Spitters piled on a pair of late runs to squeeze by the Great Lakes Resorters 5-4 in front of a capacity crowd Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

In a game that saw two different lead changes, both teams enjoyed some breakout offensive performances from some of their newest additions. Great Lakes outfielder, Ryan Rifenberg, had his first multi-hit game with an RBI while Spitters outfielder, Brennan Chisholm, drove in a pair of runs - his first multi-RBI game this summer - as recent Stanford commit, Tommy Troy, notched a double, triple, and run scored in the winning effort.

Traverse City jumped on the board first as Resorters starter, Jeff Millet, plunked three separate Spitters before a wild pitch and a two-RBI single off the bat of Brennan Chisholm plated a trio of runs to give the Pit Spitters the early 3-0 advantage. Spitters starter, Dalton O'Boyle, allowed just one run through the ensuing four frames - an RBI-double from TJ Deherrera - while striking out seven to maintain the 3-1 lead. Traverse City advanced a pair of runners into scoring position in the top-half of the sixth but were unable to capitalize as the Resorters rallied for three tallies in the bottom-half - highlighted by back-to-back RBIs from Noah Marcoux and Ryan Rifenberg - to regain the 4-3 lead. In the top of the seventh, Chris Faust and Joe Laudont both singled to open the frame before Carson Eby and Cooper Marshall plated both of them to forge Traverse City back out in front 5-4. The Resorters put up little resistance in the bottom half as Pit Spitters closer, Evan Gates, sent Great Lakes down in order to close the book on this game and deliver Traverse City the 5-4 victory.

Spitters closer, Evan Gates (3-0), picked up his third win this summer as he went two innings while allowing no runs on one hit in the victory. Resorters reliever, Tyler Vogel (0-1), lasted one inning while allowing a pair of runs to cross on three hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 29-5 while the Resorters fall to 5-29.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Wednesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 24, 2020

Spitters Squeeze Past Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.