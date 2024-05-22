Spitfires Sign 2nd Round Pick Carter Hicks to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Carter Hicks to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Hicks was selected 24th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Carter hails from London, Ontario. He stands at 6'1 and weighs 164lbs.

Hicks was the captain of the London Jr. Knights during the 2023-24 season. On the backend, he recorded 8 goals and recorded 17 assists in 30 games played during the season. He was 2nd in league scoring for defenceman in the Alliance. In the playoffs, Hicks played in 10 games and scored 3 goals while recording 8 assists for 11 points. He was 2nd in playoff scoring for defence and tied for 11th among all skaters.

The London native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels amazing, it's been a dream of mine since being a little kid." Hicks said. "It is truly an honour to sign with such a great organization and I get wait to get started."

Bill Bowler spoke on Hicks putting pen to paper.

"Carter is a lively and active defenseman, with a good hockey IQ." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "He is responsible in the defensive zone and we welcome Carter and his family to the organization and the City of Windsor."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.