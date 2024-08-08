Spitfires Acquire Tnias Mathurin from the North Bay Battalion in Exchange for a Draft Pick and Conditional Picks

August 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired overage defenceman Tnias Mathurin and North Bay's 13th round pick in 2025 in exchange for a draft pick (WSR 13th 2025) and conditional picks BRNT 2nd in 2025, WSR 4th in 2026 and a WSR 6th in 2026. Conditions were not disclosed.

Mathurin is a native of Ajax, Ontario and was drafted in round three (41st overall) by the North Bay Battalion in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Mathurin was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL entry draft in round 5, 137th overall.

Mathurin is entering his fourth season in the OHL (one season not played due to covid). In his rookie year with the Battalion, Mathurin appeared in 44 games while recording 3 goals and 12 assists for 15 points on the blueline. In his sophomore season, Mathurin played in one regular season game before an injury. He returned for the playoffs and played in 11 games and recorded 4 assists. This led to the Detroit Red Wings selecting Mathurin with the 137th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Last season Mathurin played in 51 games for the Battalion and scored 3 goals while recording 14 assists for 17 points.

Bill Bowler spoke on the acquisition of Mathurin.

"Tnias is an NHL drafted player and a smooth skater. We think his presence and character will help our group. He is a solid defender that can play in any situation."

Mathurin spoke on coming to Windsor.

"Couldn't be more pumped. It is an amazing opportunity; I've never been so excited going into a season before!" Mathurin said. "I have only heard amazing things about this team and the city of Windsor, and I can't wait to get going."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2024

Spitfires Acquire Tnias Mathurin from the North Bay Battalion in Exchange for a Draft Pick and Conditional Picks - Windsor Spitfires

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.