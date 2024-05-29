Spirit Fall to London, Will Play Moose Jaw in Semi-Finals

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the London Knights in the final round-robin game of the Memorial Cup by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday, May 29th at the Dow Event Center. Alex Christopoulos recorded his second goal of the tournament while Joey Willis netted his first. Michael Simpson started in net for London saving 26 of 28 shots while at the other end, Andrew Oke stopped 31 of 34 for Saginaw.

Saginaw was the first to strike in the contest with eleven minutes left in the first. Jorian Donovan attempted a shot all the way from the blue line but the puck bounced off Simpson's pads to Josh Bloom. Bloom quickly fired from the slot with the puck ricocheting off Alex Christopoulos' stick and between Simpson's legs for the goal.

With six minutes left in the first, Zayne Parekh received a double minor for high sticking, giving London their first power play opportunity of the night. The Knights capitalized with Kasper Halttunen scoring just 30 seconds later. Both Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan received assists on this goal that tied the game, 1-1.

AFTER 1: SAG 1 - 1 LDN (Total Shots: 7 - 15)

London's Denver Barkey scored a goal midway through the second period to give the Knights their first lead of the night. Isaiah George and Kasper Halttunen both received assists on this goal as well.

With six minutes left in the second, Saginaw managed to tie the game up, 2-2. After collecting a pass from Zayne Parekh, Joey Willis swiftly rifled a shot over Simpson's shoulder from the right-wing circle for his first Memorial Cup goal.

AFTER 2: SAG 2 - 2 LDN (2nd Period Shots: 15 - 8 Total Shots: 22 - 23)

With only a few minutes left in the game, Easton Cowan scored a late goal to give London a 3-2 lead. Oliver Bonk and Sam O'Reilly both were credited with the assists on this goal. A few seconds later Cowan would score another goal into an empty net to seal a 5-2 victory for the London Knights.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 4 LDN (3rd Period Shots: 6 - 11 Total Shots: 35 - 28)

Powerplay: SAG 0/1, LDN 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG: Andrew Oke (31 Saves / 34 Shots, L) - LDN: Michael Simpson (26 Saves / 28 Shots, W)

Saginaw will take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, May 31st, at the Dow Event Center for the Memorial Cup Semi-Final game. Puck drop is at 7:30 pm.

