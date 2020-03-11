Spikesfest 2020 Postponed

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - In light of Penn State University's announcement today regarding a series of coronavirus protection efforts on campus, and at the university's request, SpikesFest 2020, which was scheduled for this Saturday at the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility, is being postponed until further notice.

We support the university's leadership role in prioritizing the safety of our community, and pledge to do our part. We continue to look forward to celebrating our upcoming 15th Season this summer.

