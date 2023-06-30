Spikes Take Wild 11-9 Win from Black Bears

June 30, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The State College Spikes used opportunistic offense and stellar relief pitching from Derrick Cherry, Chris Barraza and Ty Buckner to defeat the West Virginia Black Bears, 11-9, on Thursday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The Spikes (10-13) scored 11 runs despite collecting just six hits as a team, and rebounded from a 4-0 first-inning deficit. State College grabbed two runs back in the second on Tyler Wilson's RBI single and Elie Kligman's sacrifice fly, then scored four runs on just one hit in the fourth to take the lead for good.

The burst started on Cam Bufford's double to left field. After an error put Chase Call on base and a pitch hit Bryce Matthews in the foot, a throwing error by West Virginia (13-10) first baseman Justin Fogel on Wilson's ground ball to first eventually allowed three runs to score, with Wilson crossing the plate on Aden Howard's groundout.

State College added five runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 11-4, with Wilson knocking in one run with a single up the middle, and Howard bringing in two more with a single to center before back-to-back wild pitches scored two more runs.

The Spikes needed great pitching to give their offense a chance, though. Cherry (1-1) stabilized things on the mound after Sam Walbridge recorded the first two outs of the game. The McNeese State product tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings and yielded just two hits and a walk while striking out four batters to earn the win.

After Nick Gottilla got the first out of the fifth inning, Barraza entered and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a two-out single to Tevin Tucker in the seventh for the only baserunner against him over his 2 2/3 innings. The Arizona right-hander struck out a total of five batters and earned credit for a hold.

Buckner (1) then allowed just one hit and struck out two batters in needing just 19 pitches to finish a six-out save.

The Spikes now head up to Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio to take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the opener of a three-game weekend series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Kelan Hoover (0-2) is scheduled to start on the mound for State College against an as yet undetermined Mahoning Valley starter.

Following the series against Mahoning Valley, the Spikes return home on July 3rd with two highlights of the long Independence Day weekend on the slate.

The skies over Happy Valley are getting set to light up like never before this July 3rd and 4th with a double feature of fun as the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR presented by the PA Lottery brings one of the biggest displays ever at a State College Spikes game on July 3rd, and the largest FIREWORKS show in Pennsylvania returns with the Central PA 4th Fest to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th.

The PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR show, presented by the PA Lottery, is set to last approximately 20 minutes, with streams of light shooting high into the nighttime skies, after the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the 3rd. That night will also be Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark, featuring half-price tickets for all military members with ID, along with a Penn State Navy ROTC Color Guard and tributes to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

Then, the Central PA 4th Fest returns in full force on July 4 as Medlar Field serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes opens at 4 p.m. and will host live music from Yachtley Crew and Gabe Stillman, plus Kids Run the Baseson the field, kids activities in the Geisinger Kids Zone, and more during the celebration.

Fans can purchase their tickets now at StateCollegeSpikes.com and CentralPA4thFest.org. Individual Spikes VIP tickets start at just $15, with Spikes VIP 4-Packs starting at just $40, with select packages including VIP Parking in the Porter North lot for the day. Lawn VIP tickets are available for $20, with Lawn VIP 4-Packs available for $80 that include VIP Parking in the south end of the Jordan East lot. Other a la carte parking options are also available. Larger groups can purchase 10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability.

A full schedule of Central PA 4th Fest events, plus VIP Parking & Viewing Information, is available at CentralPA4thFest.org.

For more information on July 3rd and 4th with the Spikes, or to purchase any of the available ticket packages, call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711, buy and download at StateCollegeSpikes.com, or visit the Ticket Office in-person during normal business hours, which will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Eastwood Field starting at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2023

Spikes Take Wild 11-9 Win from Black Bears - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.