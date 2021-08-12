Spikes Take 6-5 Victory over Crosscutters in Weather-Shortened Affair

August 12, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes stormed out in front early and held off the Williamsport Crosscutters' late comeback to take a 6-5 win in five innings on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game was called in the middle of the fifth inning in the interest of player safety due to inclement weather in the area, but not before some late drama. Williamsport (26-31-3) took the game right down to the end, and nearly evened up the contest in the top of the fifth to render a tie.

However, Spikes (28-31-3) catcher Harrison Engstrom chased down a wild delivery from pitcher Trae Robertson (1) and flipped the ball to him for a tag of Isaac Nunez at the plate to keep State College out in front before the thunderstorms took hold.

The Spikes took a 6-1 lead through two innings thanks to an array of offense. Luke Seidel scored State College's first run in the opening frame by taking home on the front end of a double steal, followed by Brian Morrell's RBI single later in the first.

State College then erupted for four runs in the second, keyed by Seidel's two-run single which featured Cameron Lee coming all the way home from first base. A Williamsport error and Zacchaeus Rasberry single completed the Spikes' scoring.

Williamsport rallied to score four in the fifth, plating two runs on Dakota Kotowski's single, another on Trey Steffler's groundout, and the last on Nunez's RBI triple before the game-saving play at the plate.

Spikes starter Drew Garrett (2-0) went 4 1/3 innings on the mound and earned the win due to the game being limited to five frames. Garrett allowed a total of five runs, two of them earned, on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman. The Missouri product also struck out seven batters.

Robertson entered the game with the tying run on deck, and despite allowing an unearned run of his own, picked up the save. The left-hander gave up two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Williamsport starter Max Loven (2-2) yielded six runs, five of them earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Friday, the Spikes and Crosscutters square off at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the 2021 season finale for both teams. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature an as yet undetermined starter on the mound for State College.

The fun of the season finale includes a FIREWORKS From the Field GRAND FINALE EXTRAVAGANZA presented by Starfire Corporation, the official FIREWORKS provider of the Spikes throughout the 2021 season. All fans are invited to come down onto the outfield grass for an unprecedented view of the enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS show to take the season out with a bang.

Plus, the Spikes will now hold LuCKy's Kia Lease Giveaway drawing during Friday's game, allowing one "LuCKy" fan the chance to drive home a winner with a three-year lease on a new Kia. There will also be plenty more Fan Appreciation Night giveaways, with all of the fun presented by Lion Country Kia.

Following the game, the Spikes will also hold the last installment of Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition for 2021 on a 4 for $44 Friday, presented by 95.3 3WZ, with four Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, four hot dogs and four regular sodas for just $44 - an $88 value!

Fans of age can also quench their thirst with a Bud Light/Yuengling Happy Hour, featuring 16-oz. servings of both brands for just $3 apiece from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for the season finale. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for Friday's finale are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Attendance: 4,099

Time of Game: 1:55

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 12, 2021

Spikes Take 6-5 Victory over Crosscutters in Weather-Shortened Affair - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.