Spikes' Taglieri Dulls Crosscutters in Complete Game Victory, 6-1

August 11, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Zach Taglieri limited the Williamsport Crosscutters to five hits over seven innings and notched the seventh complete game in State College Spikes history to earn a 6-1 win on Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Taglieri, who started his collegiate career at The Citadel before heading to North Greenville (S.C.) University as a graduate transfer in 2021, struck out five batters in the longest effort for a Spikes (27-31-3) pitcher this season. The 2016 Dodgers 40th-round draft choice's complete game was the first for a State College hurler since Enmanuel Solano delivered a similar seven-inning performance in 2019 against Auburn in the first game of a doubleheader at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Other pitchers to have thrown a complete game in State College franchise history, all of seven innings for less, include Tyler Herron and Matt Lane in 2006, Nicolas Suero in 2007, Willy Paulino in 2013, and Daniel Castano in 2017.

Jaxon Shirley's leadoff solo homer in the fifth, his second of the MLB Draft League season, was the only blow separating the Crosscutters (26-30-3) from being shut out.

State College took the lead in the opening frame as Zacchaeus Rasberry's RBI groundout brought in Luke Seidel. Max Guadalupe extended the lead with a run-scoring single in the second before Marques Paige stepped up with the bases loaded in the fifth and cleared them with a double to make it 5-0.

Paige then scored on Brian Morrell's single later in the same inning to finalize the Spikes' scoring.

Williamsport starter Will Allen (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over three innings. Allen recorded one strikeout on the night.

The game was shortened to seven innings per a previous MLB Draft League decision in the interests of player safety that Tuesday and Wednesday games would be seven innings in length.

The Spikes and Crosscutters are set to return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday to start State College's final homestand of the 2021 season. The 6:35 p.m. game will feature LuCKy's Kia Lease Giveaway on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia, where one "LuCKy" fan from the thousands of entries received throughout the season will drive away with a three-year lease on a brand new Kia.

Plus, it's Bellefonte Community Night, celebrating the seat of Centre County and the home of seven governors, with a FREE Kids Zone! presented by Friends of Jake Corman. The Spikes will also welcome the Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce out for an After Hours event at the ballpark during the game.

In addition, Thursday will feature the Centre County United Way Campaign Kickoff for 2022.

The fun also includes Thirsty Thursday, with $2 16-oz. select drafts and $3 16-oz. craft drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The 2021 season concludes on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. game featuring a FIREWORKS From the Field GRAND FINALE EXTRAVAGANZA presented by Starfire Corporation, the official FIREWORKS provider of the Spikes throughout the 2021 season. All fans are invited to come down onto the outfield grass for an unprecedented view of the enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS show to take the season out with a bang.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for each of the remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for both home games on Thursday and Friday are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

