Spikes Stifle Thunder En Route to 8-2 Win on Thursday

August 5, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - The State College Spikes continued a strong series on the mound led by Louis Davenport III's six solid innings in a starting role, and Brady Brecklin led a steady offensive effort as the Spikes topped the Trenton Thunder, 8-2, in the finale of a three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday night.

With the win, the Spikes (24-29-3) claimed a series victory over the first-place Thunder (27-16-7) by a 2-0-1 margin, and limited Trenton to just two runs scored on only 10 hits over 23 innings.

State College took the lead in the first, filling the bases on base hits by Luke Seidel and Brecklin followed by a walk to Trent Lewis. Brian Morrell then drove in Seidel on a fielder's choice, with a subsequent error on the attempt to turn two bringing in Brecklin.

Trenton then scored its only runs in the bottom half of the opening frame on a 4-6-3 double play and an error before Davenport (3-3) shut down the Thunder the rest of the way for the win. The right-hander out of Eastern Kentucky struck out eight batters over six innings while being charged with just one earned run.

A hit batsman in the fourth and an Amir Wright single in the sixth were the only baserunners for the Thunder after the first. Drew Garrett, Trae Robertson and Austin Cheeley pitched a perfect inning apiece to finish out the Spikes' victory on the mound.

Brecklin knocked in a pair of runs with a second-inning single, making him the only player in the game with multiple hits and runs batted in. Cameron Lee also recorded two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. Morrell, in his third game with the Spikes, notched his first RBI with a single in the second.

State College used the running game to great effect in stealing six bases as well, including Zacchaeus Rasberry's grab of home on a double steal in the eighth.

Trenton starter Colin Kennedy (1-1) took the loss after being tagged for five runs, four of them earned, on five hits and three walks over five innings. Kennedy struck out seven batters in the outing.

The Spikes will now return home Friday to start a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:35 p.m. matchup.

Fans will be wowed by the first of two chances to see FIREWORKS From the Field this weekend with a spectacular post-game display presented by The Meadows. All fans are invited to come down onto the outfield grass for an unprecedented view of all three remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

Friday is also Scout Night at the ballpark, featuring a pre-game Scout Parade, and Penns Valley Community Night. The evening's activities will also feature a FREE Kids Zone! presented by Friends of Jake Corman all game long on a 4 for $44 Friday presented by 95.3 3WZ.

The fun continues on Saturday, August 7 with another FIREWORKS From the Field opportunity presented by College Township on College Township Community Night after the 6:35 p.m. game. Saturday will also offer a second consecutive FREE Kids Zone! presented by Friends of Jake Corman all game long.

Plus, the final Baseball Bingo of the season will take place, with up to ten winners joining all previous Baseball Bingo winners from throughout the season in a post-game drawing for the Baseball Bingo Ultimate Prize Pack, including a 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV.

The weekend set concludes on Sunday as the Spikes will honor the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog with a Celebration of Life as part of Bark in the Park at the ballpark, presented by the Centre Daily Times. Fans are invited to bring their favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark and do what Bob loved best - have a great time at the Spikes game.

Sunday's game will also feature a Spikes Purple Bandana Giveaway presented by Juniper Village at Brookline to the first 200 dogs who enter through Gate G.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for all three games coming up from August 6-8, all three remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates, and all five games remaining on the 2021 home schedule are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.