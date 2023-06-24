Spikes Start Strong, Finish Stronger to Take 9-4 Win Over Scrappers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-Connery Petersheld the Mahoning Valley Scrappers without a hit until the fifth inning, then an opportunistic State College Spikes offense plated three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to capture a 9-4 win on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Peters faced just one batter over the minimum through the first four frames, collecting seven strikeouts along the way. The right-hander from the University of Texas at Arlington allowed just three walks before the last batter he faced, J.R. Bedford, doubled down the right-field line to drive in the first Mahoning Valley (7-13) run.

After the Spikes' (9-11) Matthew Linskey (1-0) entered the game upon the Bedford double, Prince DeBoskie followed with a two-base hit of his own to plate two more runs and give the Scrappers a 3-2 lead. However, Linskey allowed just one hit over the rest of his 2 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out four batters to earn the win.

The Spikes roared back out in front starting with Chase Call's triple to start the bottom of the fifth. Call scored on Cade Climie's single to the right side, with and after a Tyler Wilson single, Bryce Matthews's RBI infield hit turned into two more runs thanks to a Mahoning Valley error.

In the sixth, Call drove in Kyle Huckstorf with a sacrifice fly, and after another RBI single from Climie, a passed ball and a Matthew Bardowell infield single plated one run, with the Scrappers' fourth error of the game scoring another.

Daniel Padysak (2) entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and proceeded to record the next five outs, one via strikeout, to earn the save.

Scrappers reliever Alex Shea (0-1) took the loss after being charged with three runs, one of them earned, on a total of four hits while striking out two batters over 2 1/3 innings.

Sunday, the Spikes will finish their six-game homestand as they seek a sweep of the three-game set against the Scrappers in a 4:05 p.m. contest. Right-hander Corey Avant (1-0) will get the start for State College, while Mahoning Valley will go with right-hander Cale Lansville (0-0).

