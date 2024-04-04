Spikes Reveal First Phase of 2024 Promo Schedule

April 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes announced the first phase of the 2024 promotional schedule taking place this summer at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring a dozen spectacular FIREWORKS shows along with a slew of can't miss nights topping the slate, with more promos on the way in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for each of these games will be available starting this Saturday at SpikesFest 2024 presented by Mount Nittany Health and media partner Seven Mountains Media from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The family event will also feature the SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and interactive activities and displays from local organizations. Plus, fans can stick around for Penn State Baseball's 2 p.m. home game against Delaware State, and admission is FREE for the whole day!

SpikesFest 2024 is part of a jam-packed schedule leading up to the start of Spikes season, which also includes SolarFest in partnership with the Penn State Eberly College of Science to celebrate the solar eclipse this Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and the Happy Valley Hardball Classic featuring State College, Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and DuBois Central Catholic meeting in a four-team tournament of PIAA baseball champions on Saturday, April 20.

Fans can enjoy those events and the Spikes' 40-game home schedule while sampling major upgrades in key areas of Medlar Field of Lubrano Park. The first thing many fans will notice is the brand-new, 2,739-square-foot videoboard in left field that presents game action along with graphics and video in eye-popping high-definition over an area five times larger than the previous videoboard at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

More enhancements include a newly installed field of fresh Kentucky bluegrass along with upgraded irrigation and drainage, new padded walls in the outfield and other ballpark areas, along with new, brighter LED lights capable of entertaining light shows to celebrate special occasions at Spikes home games and other events.

FIREWORKS Nights & Central PA 4th Fest

Spikes fans can look forward to 12 FIREWORKS shows to light up the skies over Happy Valley as part of the 2024 home schedule, starting with a spectacular display at Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 7.

Every Saturday home game will feature a post-game FIREWORKS display as well, starting with the Opening Weekend game on June 8, and continuing on June 29, July 6, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17 and August 24.

The FIREWORKS slate also includes the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve show on Wednesday, July 3 and another after the regular season home finale on Tuesday, September 3.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host kids activities and much more during the celebration.

Joe Crispin Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Penn State Health

The Spikes will honor a Blue & White hoops hero on Saturday, August 17 as the first 1,000 fans through the gates for the 6:35 p.m. game that night receive a Joe Crispin Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Penn State Health.

Crispin led a memorable run to the Sweet 16 in 2001 that included an upset win over No. 2-seeded North Carolina and finished his four-year PSU career with 1,986 points, fourth-best in school history. The sweet-shooting guard also earned the 2001 College Three-Point Championship title.

After an 11-year pro career, Crispin joined the coaching staff at Rowan University, spending the last seven of his nine seasons there as head coach. In 2023, he returned to Happy Valley to serve as Assistant to the Head Coach under Mike Rhoades.

Fans can also stay tuned to find out when they can pin down more collectibles as two additional bobblehead giveaways are still to be unveiled on the 2024 slate.

Bark in the Park

The Spikes' full slate of Bark in the Park Nights returns for 2023, with four opportunities for fans to bring their pups to the ballpark. Fans can bring their "K-9's" on Sunday, June 9 and Tuesday, July 9. In addition, with National Dog Month taking place in August, fans can bring their dogs on Thursday, August 1 and Thursday, August 29, the first and last home games of the month.

Fans can take in those selected games with their pooch from the Outfield Bleachers, the ballpark concourse, or other select areas of the ballpark. The Bark in the Park policies page at StateCollegeSpikes.com is a valuable resource to check ahead of time to maximize the enjoyment for fans and their four-legged friends.

In addition, fans attending SpikesFest on Saturday will get a sneak peek at someone new who will have a big part to play at future Bark in the Park events!

$25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge

As part of Opening Night festivities on Friday, June 7, one lucky fan will be drawn from entries throughout the game to have the chance to win $25,000 with one pitch from the mound through the target board located at home plate.

BuccoMania Night

On Saturday, June 29, the Spikes will team up with their MLB Community Ally Program partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, to bring the noise on BuccoMania Night as part of the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Fans will be entertained by special appearances from the Pirate Parrot and more friends from the Buccos, with plenty of mirth and merriment from the time the gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. all the way through the night.

Youth Glove Giveaways at Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Curavetti

Before every Sunday home game, fans can partake in a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field thanks to Curavetti from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. While fans should plan to bring their gloves on the field, Curavetti will present the first 100 kids with the Youth Glove Giveaway at each Sunday home game, giving them their own regulation youth-sized baseball glove.

Star Wars Night

The force will be with Spikes fans on Saturday, July 13 as Star Wars Night returns to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as part of that night's 6:35 p.m. game against the Trenton Thunder. Highlighting this year's festivities will be a Star Wars Themed Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, with Local Fan Costumers on hand portraying Star Wars characters as Star Wars music and clips echoing throughout the night.

Saturday, July 13 will also be Happy Valley Comic-Con Night, offering fans their first opportunity to see what will be part of the 2025 Happy Valley Comic-Con.

Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health

Spikes fans can once again team up with Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 27, when the Williamsport Crosscutters come to town for a 6:35 p.m. matchup on Paint the Park Pink Night.

Ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., and fans will once again be able to bid on the Spikes' pink specialty jerseys in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research. Fans can also grab a great Pink Giveaway by being early through the gates. Following the game, the skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia

The Spikes will join Lion Country Kia to pay homage to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country during Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, July 3.

The first 500 fans through the gates before the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters will receive a Patriotic Hat Giveaway, and the skies will light up with a tremendous FIREWORKS show after the game.

Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night and Penn Highlands Healthcare Ballpark Takeover Night

Saturday, June 29 is Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as the Spikes and Penn Highlands Healthcare are teaming up to mark Cancer Survivors Month. Free tickets to that night's 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears will be available for the first 100 cancer survivors, and the night will be capped off with a fantastic FIREWORKS show!

Then, on Sunday, August 4, it's Penn Highlands Healthcare Ballpark Takeover Night, as the Spikes will welcome Penn Highlands Healthcare employees and their guests for a takeover at the ballpark.

Community Nights

The Spikes will bring back a slate of Community Nights this summer, honoring communities across Happy Valley:

- Saturday, July 27 - Penns Valley Community Night

- Saturday, August 3 - College Township Night

- Thursday, August 8 - Bellefonte Community Night

- Saturday, August 24 - Mifflin/Juniata County Night

Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration

As part of Bellefonte Community Night on Thursday, August 8, the Spikes will honor a Bellefonte baseball legend with the Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration.

In 1999, Milton etched his name into baseball history as he threw the sixth no-hitter in Minnesota Twins history against the Anaheim Angels. The southpaw enjoyed an 11-year MLB career for the Twins, Phillies, Reds and Dodgers, compiling 1,127 strikeouts, surpassing Hall of Famer John Montgomery Ward for the most ever by a Bellefonte native.

To mark the silver anniversary of Milton's historic feat, the first 500 fans to enter before the 6:35 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys will receive an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster.

Super Splash Day

Thursday, July 25 will be a wet and wild day at Medlar Field as Super Splash Day returns. The Spikes will take on the Frederick Keys at the special time of 12:05 p.m., and the Kids Zone in left field will be the focal point of the Splash Zone, featuring plenty of water for kids to play in throughout the game.

Golf Night

Fore! Summer is not just baseball season, it's also golf season, and you can iron out your game with the Spikes on Saturday, June 8 with several golf-related activities at the ballpark.

Autism Acceptance Night presented by Central PA Autism Community

On Saturday, June 8, the Spikes and the Central PA Autism Community are partnering on Autism Acceptance Night, featuring autism education efforts at the ballpark, a sensory room to create a welcoming environment for all fans, and more events at the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears

Fitness Friday

Fitness Night on Friday, June 28 will feature several local gyms where you can get active for baseball season, and will include the chance for one lucky fan to win a free 12-month membership to East Coast Health & Fitness.

Salute to Educators Night

The Spikes will once again hold a Salute to Educators on Wednesday, June 21 paying homage to our local educators across Happy Valley. All educators can get half-price tickets for that night's 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Plus, it's a Wine Wednesday from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, with half-price glasses of wine available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hospitality Night

The Spikes will salute the hospitality workers who keep Happy Valley running on Saturday, August 3 with Hospitality Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Hospitality workers will be able to pick up free tickets for the 6:35 p.m. game against the Trenton Thunder, and the Spikes will join The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to present a variety of tributes to some very special people during the night.

Daily Value Promotions

The full slate of Daily Value Promotions is back for the 2024 Spikes season. Enjoy added value every day of the week at a Spikes home game:

- Walking Taco Tuesdays presented by Bigfoot Legends 103.7 & 104.3 - Half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price 16 oz. Miller Lite & Coors Light drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Glizzy & Wine Wednesdays presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio - Half-price hot dogs all game long; half-price 5 oz. glasses of wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays presented by 99.5 The Bus - $1 12-oz. select drafts and $2 12-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Family 4-Pack Fridays presented by 93.7 3WZ - Four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs & four regular sodas for $54 (a value of up to $96)!

- Super Saturdays presented by PA Lottery and Pop 93.3 -PA Lottery fun and fantastic FIREWORKS!

- Sunday Fundays presented by Big Froggy 101 - Half-price 16 oz. Hard Seltzer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., first 250 Kids Eat Free with a hot dog, chips & soda, Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Youth Baseball Glove Giveaway presented by Curavetti!

- Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health - Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game!

Single-game tickets for these nights and all 40 regular season home games will be on sale Saturday at SpikesFest 2024presented by Mount Nittany Health and media partner Seven Mountains Media. The family carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature the SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and interactive activities and displays from local organizations. Plus, fans can stick around for Penn State Baseball's 2 p.m. home game against Delaware State, and admission is FREE for the whole day!

The events at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park also include SolarFest this Monday, April 8 as the Spikes team up with the Penn State Eberly College of Science to educate about and celebrate the coming solar eclipse with Happy Valley in a path of 95% totality.

Admission will be free for SolarFest, with ballpark gates opening at noon for fans of all ages. Fans attending SolarFest will receive a pair of eclipse glasses from the Penn State Eberly College of Science through the Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium with which to view the movement of the moon into the sun's path. The partial eclipse will begin to be seen in Happy Valley at 2:04 p.m., reach its maximum eclipse at 3:20 p.m., and end at 4:32 p.m.

Plus, the home of the Spikes will play host to a quartet of PIAA championship programs on Saturday, April 20 as Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area, State College and DuBois Central Catholic square off in the inaugural Happy Valley Hardball Classic. The Happy Valley Hardball Classic schedule will feature two games for each team, culminating in a championship game under the lights at 6 p.m. Admission will be free for all games, with food and beverage available for purchase. Ballpark policies will remain in place for the Happy Valley Hardball Classic, and outside food and beverage will not be allowed into the facility.

Fans can enjoy every moment of the Spikes' biggest regular season ever with Spikes Season Tickets and Flex Books. Season Ticket Members get the same great seats for every Spikes home game, plus enjoy special amenities like TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items and access to exclusive events at the ballpark. Spikes Flex Books feature 12 undated ticket vouchers for the price of 10, with a Bonus 13th Voucher and entry into a drawing for a $100 Spikes Gift Card if ordered before SpikesFest on Saturday.

To purchase a Season Ticket Membership or a Flex Book, call a Spikes ticket representative at (814) 272-1711 or log on to StateCollegeSpikes.com. More team and ticket information is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

