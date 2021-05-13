Spikes' Return to Action Starts May 24, Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' 2021 season, the first of the brand-new Major League Baseball Draft League, starts with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Monday, May 24. Single-game tickets for all 34 home games on the Spikes' 2021 home schedule are now on sale by calling 814-272-1711, visiting the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, or logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Opening Night will start a five-game May slate that is headlined by the first of eight FIREWORKS shows this season, the first of four Bark in the Park Nights, the return of Daily Fan Value Promotions, and the Memorial Day Summer Kickoff with expanded capacity starting on May 31.

The fun begins with the Spikes' inaugural matchup in the MLB Draft League against an old New York-Penn League rival in the Williamsport Crosscutters. First pitch for the Opening Night games, as well as all Monday-Saturday home games in the 2021 season with limited exceptions, will be at 6:35 p.m. Ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., with season ticket holders able to enter at 5:20 p.m. and fans in the Geisinger Champions Club and other group areas able to enter at 5:25 p.m.

The first 250 fans through the gates on Opening Night will receive a Spikes Mask Giveaway presented by PSECU. For fans that might miss out on the giveaway, or those who wish to support a great cause, additional masks will be on sale at the Off the Rack Outfitters team store for $10 each, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network thanks to PSECU.

The Opening Night festivities will conclude with a fantastic FIREWORKS show to light up the skies over Happy Valley, followed by the first instance of the new Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition, where youngsters can go all the way from home plate and circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer, such as 2020 MLB home run leader and Spikes alum Luke Voit.

After a three-day road jaunt, the Spikes will return home on Friday, May 28 to start a five-game homestand with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder on the first Bark in the Park Night of the season. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will go to the dogs for this popular event as fans can bring their favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark for a night filled with canine-centric fun.

The Spikes and Thunder meet again on May 29 at 6:35 p.m. for the first Super Saturday of the season presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring the first of five Baseball Bingo nights, before wrapping up the series on Sunday, May 30 with a 4:05 p.m. game as part of Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

Spikes fans can then come to the ballpark in increased numbers starting on the final day of the month as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park increases to 100% capacity for the club's May 31 Memorial Day Summer Kickoff against the Frederick Keys.

The summer will offer even more fun, as an additional seven FIREWORKS shows are on the Spikes' 2021 promotional schedule. Saturday shows on June 12, July 17, July 24 and August 7 will be joined by spectacular Friday displays on July 23 and August 13, plus an Independence Day display following the Spikes' matchup against Trenton on Sunday, July 4.

Fans can also look forward to three additional Bark in the Park Nights on June 25, July 27, and August 8.

The Spikes will also have a new slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions for the summer, guaranteed to offer something for every fan throughout the week:

- Holiday Celebration Mondays - Celebrate Opening Night, Memorial Day, and the observed Independence Day (Monday, July 5) with all of your friends at the ballpark!

- $2 Tuesdays - The Tuesday tradition expands this season - get into the ballpark with $2 Outfield Bleacher seats, then feast on $2 Walking Tacos, $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn all game long presented by WOWY 97.1!

- Wine Wednesdays - Fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for just $3 each from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays - Fans 21 and up can quench their thirst with $2 16-oz. select draft beers and $3 16-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- 4 for $44 Friday - Get four (4) Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $44 (an $88 value!) presented by 95.3 3WZ!

- Super Saturday - Fans will have plenty of chances to win big with Baseball Bingo, plus on-field contests and special ticket opportunities presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5!

- Sunday Funday - Fans of all ages have something to look forward to each Sunday, with $3 16-oz. Hard Seltzers from 3-5 p.m. and Ice Cream Sundaes just $3 all game long. After the game, youngsters can go all the way from home plate and circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer with Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition, and the fun is presented by Bigfoot Country Legends.

The Spikes will start releasing more promos for June, July and August very soon, so fans can be on the lookout for even more ways to enjoy their summer at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Season Tickets, Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2021 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

