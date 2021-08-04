Spikes Pitchers Extend Scoreless Streak to 14 Innings in Draw vs. Thunder

August 4, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - One night after the State College Spikes posted a five-hit shutout, Jason Alvarez and Michael Slaten teamed up to hold the Trenton Thunder to just three hits and no runs on Wednesday, running the Spikes pitching staff's string of scoreless innings to 14 after a 0-0 draw at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Alvarez, making his fourth start for the Spikes (23-29-3) out of Grambling State, went a season-long six innings and struck out two batters. The right-hander allowed hits to Andrew Cossetti and Amir Wright in the second inning but got out of the jam by forcing a double play and a bouncer back to the mound. Trenton's (27-15-7) only other hit was Nathaniel Butterworth's two-out single in the third. Alvarez also gave up two walks.

Slaten finished the Spikes' second straight shutout with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, recording one strikeout. The pitcher/outfielder is one of five players in the Major League Baseball Draft League to have thrown at least 90 miles per hour from the mound and hit at least one homer this season.

Max Guadalupe led the State College offense with a pair of hits and stole a base as well. Brady Brecklin added a double for the Spikes.

Mitchell Verburg started and threw five scoreless innings for Trenton. Verburg allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters. Michael DeSanti and Alex Whaley each threw a scoreless frame for the Thunder to finish the evening.

The game was shortened to seven innings per an MLB Draft League decision in the interests of player safety that Tuesday and Wednesday games would be seven innings in length.

Thursday, the Spikes will seek a sweep and look to keep the Thunder off the board in the finale of their three-game series. The 6:00 p.m. matchup is scheduled for nine innings.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday, August 6 for a three-game set against the Williamsport Crosscutters that starts the final five home games of the 2021 schedule.

Spikes fans will have the chance to carry the spirit of a historic, record-breaking Fourth of July forward with two of the three remaining editions of FIREWORKS From the Field as part of the series, and a $4 ticket discount to all remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

All fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the three remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation. The fun includes displays on Friday, August 6, presented by The Meadows, and Saturday, August 7, presented by College Township.

In addition, the Spikes will honor the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog with a Celebration of Life as part of Bark in the Park at the ballpark on Sunday, August 8.

More highlights include Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night on August 6, the first-ever College Township Night on August 7, FREE Kids Zone! nights presented by Friends of Jake Corman at both of those games, and Paint the Park Purple, presented by Juniper Village at Brookline, to raise funds and awareness in the battle against Alzheimer's disease on August 8. Sunday's game will also feature a Spikes Purple Bandana Giveaway presented by Juniper Village at Brookline to the first 200 dogs who enter through Gate G.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for all three games coming up from August 6-8, all three remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates, and all five games remaining on the 2021 home schedule are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 4, 2021

Spikes Pitchers Extend Scoreless Streak to 14 Innings in Draw vs. Thunder - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.