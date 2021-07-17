Spikes Paint the Park Pink at Saturday Night's Game, Crosscutters Take 10-3 Win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes and Mount Nittany Health partnered for another successful Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday night as fans joined the fight against breast cancer and put the spotlight on community health during the Spikes' 10-3 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The festivities began with a Pink Spikes Mask Giveaway for the first 250 fans, with additional masks on sale for $5 apiece inside the Off the Rack Outfitters team store. Part of the proceeds from the mask sales will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation. Fans also held up "I Wear Pink For" signs before the post-game FIREWORKS show to pay homage to family and friends who have fought breast cancer.

The night also spotlighted Mount Nittany Health's One Thing initiative, challenging fans to commit to one thing this summer that will make a positive impact on their health, with a free gift for joining the initiative at MountNittany.org/onething.

In game action, Spikes (17-23) starter Jason Alvarez did not allow a hit over the first four innings, walking two batters and striking out four before departing the mound. However, the Crosscutters (17-19) took advantage of three State College errors in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead, with Steven Nitch's two-run double serving as the only hit of the frame.

Williamsport then drew six consecutive walks in the eighth inning, followed by a Freddie Matos RBI fielder's choice and a Dakota Kotowski two-run double to complete a seven-run frame.

Newcomer Darryl Loyd III drove in a run for State College with a single in the eighth, and Brady Brecklin's sacrifice fly in the same frame completed the scoring.

The Spikes had taken the opening lead of the game in the second when Lukas Cook doubled and scored on Kevin Karstetter's single one batter later.

Drew Garrett (1-1) took the loss in relief for State College after being charged with three unearned runs on one hit and two walks over an inning of work. Garrett also matched teammate Blake Seigler's feat of striking out four batters in one inning, doing so in the fifth.

Williamsport reliever Kyle Murphy (1-0) picked up the win in his first appearance with the club, retiring all six batters he faced over two innings, one via strikeout.

Sunday, the Spikes and Crosscutters finish their two-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 4:05 p.m. matinee matchup. Right-hander Louis Davenport III (2-1) gets the start on the mound for State College. Williamsport will counter with right-hander Troy Taylor (3-1), who was drafted in the 20th round by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, but elected to return to the MLB Draft League.

It's TikTok Night at the ballpark, featuring interactive fun and a new dance to be performed when the Spikes score thanks to the #TokAboutTheSpikes challenge on the Spikes' account (@statecollegespikes) this past week.

Youngsters can also enjoy a FREE Kids Zone! presented by Friends of Jake Corman on Philipsburg Community Day, and after the game it's another Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition.

Plus, it's Sunday Funday, presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, with $3 hard seltzers from 3-5 p.m. and $3 ice cream sundaes all game long.

Tickets for Sunday's game, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Attendance: 2,948

Time of Game: 3:18

