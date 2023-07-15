Spikes Match Record Comeback to Take Win at Sean Clifford Retirement Party

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - On a night when the State College Spikes and their fans gave Sean Clifford a Happy Valley sendoff, the Spikes bounced back from a seven-run deficit to defeat the Frederick Keys, 13-9, and tie the all-time franchise record for largest comeback on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Clifford, the quarterback who set career school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, pass attempts and completion percentage in the Blue and White, signed autographs for almost two hours as he celebrated his 25thbirthday weekend at the ballpark before heading to training camp in Green Bay.

The first 1,000 fans snapped up their Sean Clifford Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lion Country Kia, and several fans also scooped up his Limited Edition 1923 VIP Bobblehead as part of a special ticket package.

Clifford also threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the night, as well as teaming up with Spikes President and General Manager Scott Walker for a water balloon launch to help a fan win PA lottery tickets as part of Super Saturday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

In game action, the Spikes (4-3 2ndHalf) found themselves trailing the Keys (2-4 2ndHalf) 9-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but got it all back in one fell swoop with a seven-run frame keyed by four straight hits at one stretch and a two-out, two-run single from Josh Leslie that tied the game.

Bellefonte native Logan Mathieu then stepped up in the fifth inning with two outs and runners on first and second to launch a double into the gap in right-center field to break the tie.

Mathieu, who won the 2016 PIAA Class 3A state title at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with his teammates at Bellefonte Area High School, was part of the festivities as the Spikes celebrated Bellefonte's 2023 PIAA Class 4A state championship team that also earned their crown at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes added two more insurance runs in the eighth inning to salt away the win on Carlos Contreras's third hit of the night, a single to the right side.

The seven-run comeback equaled the Spikes' surge back from a 7-0 first-inning deficit to defeat the Auburn Doubledays on August 24, 2018, at Medlar Field at Lubrano park.

Marques Paige reached base six times in the game, going 2-for-2 with a double and drawing three walks while also being hit by a pitch. Paige knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Leslie went 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs.

State College reliever Xander Lovin (1-0 2ndHalf) ended up with the win after going a total of 2 1/3 innings on the mound. Justin Miller followed Lovin with three scoreless innings in which he recorded five strikeouts to earn credit for a hold.

The Spikes' defense helped the staff by turning four double plays in the game, upping their second-half total to 11 over seven games together.

Frederick reliever Cameron Hagan (0-1 2ndHalf) took the loss after yielding four runs on four hits, a walk and two hit batsmen over two innings. Hagan struck out two batters in the effort.

Kirkland Banks produced a four-hit game for the Keys that included a double.

Sunday, the Spikes will seek the sweep as they take on the Keys in the finale of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send right-hander Derrick Cherry (1-0 2ndHalf) to the mound, while Frederick is slated to go with newly arrived right-hander Hunter Viets.

