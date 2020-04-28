Spikes Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - - The State College Spikes today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spikes fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the State College Spikes as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Happy Valley community. For every $10 donated, the Spikes will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"The Spikes have always been a place where the Happy Valley community comes together to create lasting memories, and now more than ever we are dedicated to continue that mission" said General Manager Scott Walker. "We are committed to joining our Minor League Baseball family across the country in using our resources to help sustain the lives of our neighbors and of millions of people in need."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Spikes fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting State College Spikes at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

The Spikes are entering their 15th Season of Making Deer Friends across Happy Valley, and the 2020 schedule is slated to begin on Thursday, June 18 with a matchup against the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies). Fans can now order Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Books, and group and hospitality experiences for every home game by calling (814) 272-1711. More information can be found at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

