Spikes Hurlers Lead Team Effort in 7-1 Win over Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Josh Culliver and Trae Robertson each delivered four solid innings on the mound, and the State College Spikes kept piling on the offense in a 7-1 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Culliver started the game and produced his best performance with the Spikes (25-30-3), allowing one run on three hits, one walk and one hit batsman. The University of Minnesota right-hander also struck out two batters and retired seven straight batters at one point.

Robertson (3-0) then took over and held the Crosscutters (25-28-3) to two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out four batters over four scoreless frames. The Missouri righty, who joined State College after the Major League Baseball Draft, is now tied for the team lead in wins with three.

The Spikes fell behind early on Trey Steffler's RBI single to left in the top of the first but responded with Zacchaeus Rasberry's run-scoring groundout in the bottom half.

State College then took control of the game with a four-run third. Brady Brecklin brought in the first tally of the frame with a fielder's choice, followed by a wild pitch that scored Cameron Lee. Marques Paige then delivered a two-run single to finish the damage in that inning.

Lukas Cook's RBI single in the fifth and Rasberry's RBI single in the seventh tacked on additional runs to build the Spikes' lead.

Luke Seidel also drove the Spikes' offense by reaching base four times on two hits, including a triple, and two walks. Seidel added a stolen base and scored two runs as well.

Austin Cheeley pitched a scoreless, two-hit ninth to finish things out on the mound for State College.

Williamsport starter Will Allen (0-2) took the loss after yielding five runs, four of them earned, on two hits, four walks and a hit batsman over three innings. Allen struck out four batters in the effort.

Sunday, the Spikes finish their three-game series against the Crosscutters with a 4:05 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Attendance: 4,386

Time of Game: 2:42

