Spikes Fall to Thunder's Late Surge in 6-4 Defeat

TRENTON, N.J. - Matthew Bardowell delivered another big game with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, for the State College Spikes, but the Trenton Thunder plated four runs in the eighth inning to take a 6-4 decision on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder ballpark.

Bardowell, the Cal State Fullerton commit who smashed a 425-foot solo homer in the Spikes' (6-6) win on Wednesday, followed it up by notching hits in each of his first three at-bats on Thursday, including a fourth-inning triple that knocked in the first Spikes run.

Bryce Matthews followed that three-base hit with a single of his own to bring in Bardowell to tie the score at 2-2. State College then took the lead on Cam Bufford's two-out single to bring in Tyler Wilson in the fifth.

Kyle Huckstorf then helped the Spikes manufacture a run in the seventh when he led off with a walk, stole second and third in succession, and scored on Wilson's second double. Huckstorf, an outfielder from Iowa, is now 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts in his first three games with the club.

The Thunder (8-4) reclaimed the lead for good, however, with their outburst in the eighth. Nathan Cmeyla delivered a two-run single to tie the game, with a subsequent wild pitch plating Cmeyla with the go-ahead run and Couper Cornblum's two-out single to right tacking on the insurance run.

Spikes reliever Spencer Hill (0-1) took the loss after being charged with all four of the Thunder's ninth inning runs.

Rice product Matthew Linskey earned credit for his first hold of the season for State College after retiring all six batters he faced over the sixth and seventh innings, five via strikeout.

Trenton reliever Brenton Fisher (1-1) picked up the win with a scoreless, one-hit eighth. Carlton Perkins (1) earned the save after facing the minimum three batters in the ninth.

The Spikes now continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series against the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Right-hander Gabe Starks (0-0) gets the call to start on the mound for State College in the 7:00 p.m. matchup against an as yet unannounced Frederick starter.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 20 with a matchup on Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends against the Black Bears at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can also look forward to a Salute to Educators on a Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, featuring half-price wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Plus, the Return of $1 Beer Nightson Thirsty Thursday, presented by The BUS, will quench the thirst for fans of age with $1 12-oz. select drafts and $2 12-oz. craft drafts available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

