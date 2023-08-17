Spikes Fall to Thunder, 5-1, on Wednesday Night

TRENTON, N.J.-Payton Harden and Carlos Contreras each recorded multi-hit games, andKerry Wright was impressive in his State College Spikes debut, but the Spikes fell to the Trenton Thunder, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Harden and Contreras both went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles at the top of the lineup, and both now carry a .336 batting average in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second half.

The Spikes' (15-17 2nd Half) lone run came in the sixth inning whenLuis Aviles was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball, and scored onBrennen Dorighi's single to the right side.

Trenton (14-14 2nd Half) took the lead onJustin Guererra's RBI single in the fourth.Dan Covino added to the Thunder advantage with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth as part of a 3-for-3 game that also featured two stolen bases.

Kolby Johnson drove in another Trenton run with a double to left field in the sixth before Covino's seventh-inning sacrifice fly closed the scoring.

Sebastian Rodriguez(1-1) took his first loss for the Spikes but maintained his ERA at 1.78 for the season after yielding three runs on nine hits while striking out two batters over five innings.

Trenton starterWesley Gafford (1-1) tossed six innings of one-run ball, giving up six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while recording two strikeouts in the process.Tom Benincaso (1) received the save after finishing the game with three scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

Thursday, the Spikes and Thunder close out their series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark with a 7:00 p.m. matchup. Right-handerJonah Jenkins(1-2) gets the ball for State College to face Trenton right-handerLorenzo Peterson(0-1).

Following the series in Trenton, the Spikes will come back home on Friday, August 18 to start a weekend series against West Virginia.

