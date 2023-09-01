Spikes Fall to Scrappers on Road, 8-6, in Penultimate Game of 2023 Season

NILES, Ohio- The State College Spikes battled back from 4-0 and 6-4 deficits to tie the game twice, but Garett Wallace hit a two-run double in the eighth inning for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to give them an 8-6 victory in the next-to-last game of the 2023 regular season.

Brennen Dorighi and Logan Mathieu each clubbed ground-rule doubles to score tying runs, with Dorighi's in the third inning and Mathieu's in the eighth. Dorighi, Josh Leslie, Braedon Blackford and Ryan Guardino all recorded multi-hit games for the Spikes (23-23 2nd Half).

Jacob Bruning kept the Spikes in the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and just three walks while striking out two batters. Eric Waldichuk (0-1) took the loss after yielding both Mahoning Valley (18-26 2nd Half) runs in the eighth.

Jake Dahle (2-1) picked up the win for the Scrappers despite allowing Mathieu's game-tying double in the eighth. Peter Allegro (4) pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save.

Saturday, the Spikes complete the 2023 season with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Scrappers at Eastwood Field. State College is slated to send right-hander Derrick Cherry (4-2) to the mound, while Mahoning Valley has not yet determined a starter.

