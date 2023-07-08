Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 11-10 in Roller-Coaster Matchup on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- In a game that featured five lead changes among numerous twists and turns, Marques Paige put the State College Spikes ahead with a two-run double in the eighth, but a ninth-inning error opened the door for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to take an 11-10 victory on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The two teams totaled 31 hits for the game, 17 for the Spikes (1-1 2ndHalf) and 14 for the Scrappers (1-1 2ndHalf). Every player in the State College starting lineup collected at least one hit, with Bellefonte's own Logan Mathieu joining Josh Leslie in producing three hits apiece.

Mathieu was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with a runner on third and two outs to bring up Paige, who made Mahoning Valley pay with a line drive to the Nook in left-center field to put the Spikes ahead, 10-9. In the ninth, Spikes closer Ty Buckner (0-1) struck out the leadoff batter, then hit De'Aires Davis with a pitch before striking outDavid Bermudez, who had notched three hits and three RBI's.

However, Kirkland Banks's pop fly to shallow center field deflected off a glove as fielders converged on it, scoring Davis with the tying run. After a walk, T.J. Reeves then singled to the right side to score pinch-runner Justin Wiley with the eventual winning run.

State College took a 4-1 lead through four innings, building it up with Mathieu's two-out, two-run double in the first, followed by Leslie's sacrifice fly in the third andJesse Fonteboa's RBI double in the fourth.

Mahoning Valley responded with four runs in the fifth, three of them on Bermudez's triple, before Harden tied the game for the Spikes with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Leslie followed Harden with a single, then scored all the way from first on Carlos Contreras's two-run single.

Marquez added a run for State College in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, but in the eighth, Mason Sykes capped a four-hit night for the Scrappers with a 444-foot grand slam to left field to give Mahoning Valley a 9-8 lead.

The Scrappers' Jalon Long (1-0 2ndHalf) picked up the win after 2 1/3 innings of three-run relief, while Jake Dahle (1) earned the save by taking over in the ninth and holding the Spikes scoreless.

