Spikes Celebrate Season Finale with Fans on Sunday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes completed the biggest regular-season schedule in franchise history on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, packing plenty of action into a five-inning finale against the Trenton Thunder, including the last FIREWORKS from the Field show of the season thanks to Starfire Corporation on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia.

Sunday's game was halted by rain showers that started falling just as the sixth inning was about to start in Happy Valley, with Trenton (9-25 2nd half, 29-43 overall) taking a 3-2 decision over the Spikes (21-19 2nd half, 41-37 overall).

Despite the rain, fans still enjoyed the FIREWORKS from the ample ballpark concourse as the rain began, and after all the entries were received from Sunday and throughout the season, Scott Walter, no relation to Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker, won a lease on a 2023 Kia Forte LXS from Lion Country Kia.

The Spikes also celebrated THON Night at the ballpark, with the proceeds from the night's 50/50 drawing going to THON, along with on-field gamed involving THON representatives and THON Teen Abby Munoz signing off the 2022 season with a rendition of "God Bless America."

In addition, a quartet of athletes from across the Happy Valley sports spectrum - Myles Dread, Carter Starocci, Allie Holland and Kevin Wall - were on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs during the night.

In game action, Marques Paige smashed two doubles and scored both Spikes runs to cap off his second season with the club. Nick Gile also added an RBI double as part of a two-hit game, while Dawson Bailey brought in the other Spikes run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Jeff Manto, son of the Thunder manager, led Trenton with a double and a triple, driving in one run while also scoring one himself. Troy Banks also provided an RBI double.

Spikes starter Brendan Knoll (2-4) went the full five innings but took a tough-luck loss despite five strikeouts. Trenton starter Niko Leontarakis (1-2) picked up the win as he fulfilled to conditions for credit in a five-inning game with 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

The Spikes dotted the MLB Draft League leaderboards to finish the season, with Bailey leading the league in doubles with 15 and Trent Taylor posting five triples to top the loop for the second half. Brock Reller also led the league in walks with 33 while posting a .461 on-base percentage good for fourth-best in the second half.

A pair of Spikes went 1-2 in on the league's ERA leaderboard as closer Tristen Hudson, whose eight saves were second-most in the circuit, led with a 0.44 mark. Beau Nichols came in second in earned run average at 1.08, including a 0.83 ERA at home.

